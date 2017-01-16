Witnesses appeal after teen badly injured in collision

WITNESSES to a collision which left a teenage pedestrian with life-threatening injuries are being sought by the police.

A black Ford Focus was in collision with a 14 year old boy on Oldgate Lane, Thrybergh, near to St Peter’s Church.

The Focus is believed to have been travelling towards Dalton from Thrybergh when the incident happened at around 12.35pm on Saturday.

The pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries and has been taken to hospital but the driver of the Focus was not injured.

Anyone who can help the police should call 101 or email enquiries@southyorks.pnn.police.uk quoting incident number 475 of January 14.