Warning to women after assault

WOMEN and girls are being warned not to walk through a part of the Dearne Valley alone following an assault.

A 29-year-old woman was walking on Denaby Craggs at around 2.15pm on Friday when an unknown man dragged her to the ground and assaulted her.

Now, police are appealing for information to track down the culprit.

The woman suffered minor head injuries.

The suspect is believed to have run away towards Peake Avenue.

He reportedly had his face covered.

Det Ch Insp Jade Brice said: “I completely understand that incidents of this nature are concerning for the local community and I wish to reassure the public that we are treating this incident incredibly seriously.

“We have increased our patrols and I would ask that any members of the public out walking in the area take extra care and report anything suspicious to police.

“I know many of you will recall we had a series of crimes in this area in 2015. This investigation is in its initial stages so it is too early to say whether this is linked to those older incidents, though we are exploring all lines of enquiry.

“If you were on Denaby Craggs on Friday afternoon and witnessed this incident, or saw a man running from the scene, please get in touch with us.”

Anyone with information is urged to call 101 or email enquiries@southyorks.pnn.police.uk quoting incident number 493 of January 13.