Five arson attacks keep fire service busy

AN outhouse and two cars were amongst the property damaged in five arson attacks over the weekend.

Three fire engines were called to put out the blaze at an outhouse on Morrell Street in Maltby yesterday evening.

The crews spent half an hour tackling the blaze after being called at 5.30pm.

A Land Rover was deliberately set ablaze on Saturday at about 2.40am on Aldwarke Lane, Aldwarke, where a fire crew spent 40 minutes bringing the fire under control.

This morning at 3.40am, a Saab was deliberately set on fire on Roughwood Road, Kimberworth Park. A fire crew spent an hour at the scene.

Arsonists also targeted a skip on a driveway yesterday at about 11.30pm on North Road, East Dene. The blaze took 25 minutes to be brought under control.

Also yesterday evening, a fire crew was called at 7.10pm to Alma Road in Moorgate after a tree and fence were set ablaze in an arson incident. The crew spent 20 minutes at the scene.