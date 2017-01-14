MATCH REPORT: Tom and Jerry do the business for Millers

ROTHERHAM United showed they’re in no mood to give up on their Championship survival by taking the scalp of former Premier League outfit Norwich City.

A first ever league goal for Jerry Yates and a second-half strike from Tom Adeyemi capped a 2-1 win over the Canaries, who had striker Nelson Oliveira sent off midway through the first half.

The club’s first win over Norwich in more than 30 years, it was a third for caretaker manager Paul Warne, who will remain in his post until the end of the season.

The pre-match talk had centered on the absence of top scorer Danny Ward, reportedly missing due to a back injury.



That meant a first league start for 20-year-old Yates , the only fit striker at the club, and the youngster and his team-mates made light of his absence as they got into Norwich’s ribs early doors and knocked them off their stride.

Yates set the tone after only ten minutes, gleefully tapping in after a precise pull-back from Adeyemi.

City’s afternoon got worse when striker Oliveira saw red on 20 minutes for lashing out at Kirk Broadfoot on the floor.

When goalkeeper Lewis Price and defender Joe Mattock pulled off a miraculous double block to protect the lead just before half time, there was a feeling it might be Rotherham’s day.

Cameron Jerome, Oliveira’s replacement, got his head on Wes Hoolahan’s cute ball at the back post to equalise five minutes after the break to change the mood but the Millers soon struck back.

Joe Mattock centered and Adeyemi, arriving late into the box, was on hand to nod home his third goal in four games.

Chasing, harrying and breaking with menance, the Millers could have put the issue beyond doubt. Anthony Forde was foiled by a smart save and substitute Jon Taylor by a goalline clearance but Norwich hadn't enough threat to deny them a fourth win of the season.



Millers: Price, Fisher, Mattock, Broadfoot, Wood, Forde, Smallwood, Vaulks, Adeyemi, Newell (Taylor 69), Yates

Norwich: Ruddy, Pinto, Whittaker, Martin, Klose, Murphy (Pritchard 69), Howson (Jerome 24), Tetty (Lafferty 80), Naismith, Hoolahan, Oliveira

Referee: Geoff Eltringham (Tyne and Wear)

Attendance: 10,000 (1,609 visitors)