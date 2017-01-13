Rotherham United confirm Warne as manager until end of season

CARETAKER boss Paul Warne has been confirmed as Rotherham United manager until the end of the season.

Warne was placed in charge on a temporary basis after former manager Kenny Jackett's shock resignation just five games into his three-year-deal in November.

The former fitness coach and long-serving Millers striker has been at the helm for eight games, winning twice.

He takes over with the Millers sat at the foot of the Championship table, 12 points from safety.

WARNE CELEBRATES QPR WIN

We reported on December 23 that Warne was likely to be given the job until the end of the season.

Chairman Tony Stewart told us that Warne was "the right man for the job".

Mr Stewart told the Advertiser at the time: "It was the consensus of the board that Paul be given the job until the end of the season.

"Paul has proved he has got the support of the players and the fans.

"We could have looked elsewhere but we feel Paul is clearly the best option, so we won't be looking elsewhere. He's the right man for the job."

On his appointment, Warne said: "I said when I agreed to take charge that I would continue in the role for however long the chairman wants me to, so I am delighted to have been trusted with first-team matters until the end of the season.

"I have really enjoyed working alongside Hammy (Matt Hamshaw) and Breck (John Breckin), and now Polly (Mike Pollitt) has come in and really gelled with the players and staff.

"The players have worked tremendously hard for me over the last couple of months, and I genuinely don't think we have got what we have deserved from our performances whilst I have been in charge.

Millers eye Millwall defender

"The fans have been brilliant with me, and I am really grateful for the backing I have received. Please keep it going because the lads really do need that extra support.

"We are aware that we are short on numbers at the moment, and all the staff are working round the clock to get players into the club.

"We still have irons in the fire, and we will keep working hard to make sure we get the right players for this great club."

Assistant boss John Breckin, coach Matt Hamshaw and new goalkeeping coach Mike Pollitt will also remain in their roles until the end of the season.

Millers chief rates Leeds man Diagouraga