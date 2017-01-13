Rotherham-born golf legend John Jacobs dies aged 91

A ROTHERHAM-born former golfer who captained Great Britain twice in the Ryder Cup has died aged 91.



John Jacobs, of Woodsetts, won two tournaments during the 1950s, finished 12th in The Open in 1955, won both his matches at the Ryder Cup that year and captained his country in the Ryder Cup in 1979 and 1981.



He went on to be a coach, course designer and administrator.



Mr Jacobs was made an OBE in 1997 and was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame.



He was made an honorary member of the Royal and Ancient Golf Club at St Andrews in 2004.



Martin Slumbers, secretary of The Royal and Ancient, said: “We are deeply saddened by the passing of John Jacobs and our heartfelt condolences are extended to his family.



“John’s outstanding contribution to golf over a lifetime will leave an indelible mark on the game.



“He was widely respected and considered a pioneer of the European Tour when he became its first Tournament Director General.



“He was a tremendously engaging character and the world of golf has lost a leading light today.”