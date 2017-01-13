Stroke care and children’s surgery changes consulation extended

CONSULTATION on shifting some stroke care and children’s surgery out of the borough has been extended.

The proposals would see Rotherham Hospital’s hyper acute stroke unit close and youngsters attend Doncaster, Wakefield or Sheffield for certain operations.

The plan has been put forward by Commissioners Working Together, a partnership of the region’s NHS clinical commissioning groups.

Regional stroke lead Dr Peter Anderton said: “Some of our stroke teams don’t treat as many patients as teams in other hospitals, meaning they have fewer opportunities to develop their skills and introduce new treatments.

“This, combined with a national shortage of specialist staff, means we need to act now and use our staff and facilities in a different way to make sure that everyone in our region has access to the best services and fast treatments after having a stroke.”

Children’s procedures to be moved out of Rotherham under the plans would include general surgery such as for appendicitis; ear, nose and throat; orthopaedics; urology; and oral.

The deadline was set for next Friday (20) but has now been extended until February 14. Visit www.smybndccgs.nhs.uk or call 0114 305 4487 to have your say.