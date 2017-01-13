Gang attacked and robbed man at lake

A MAN was punched in the face and robbed as he pitched his tent at a lake.

The gang of three men approached the victim on Tuesday (January 10) at Manvers Lake, Wath, at around 3pm.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: “A man was pitching his tent at Manvers Lake, at the far side of the lake across from the boat club, when he was reportedly approached by three men, who punched him in his face and body before making off with two JD Sports bags containing his belongings.

“The 39-year-old suffered injuries to his face and body in the attack.”

The three men were white, of an average build and were wearing tracksuits.

Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 526 of January 10.