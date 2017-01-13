Millers eye Millwall defender

ROTHERHAM United are interested in signing Millwall defender Byron Webster, according to sources in the south.

The Advertiser has been told the Millers have submitted an offer for the 29-year-old defender - believed to be in the region of £350,000.

Millwall are understood to be considering the offer for the former Doncaster Rovers and Northampton Town centre back, but The Advertiser has been told Webster - who is from Yorkshire - is eager to move further north.

Webster caught the eye of League One club Sheffield United earlier in the season but Millwall weren't willing to sell to a divisional rival.

Webster joined the south east Londoners, who sit tenth in League One, from Yeovil Town in 2014 and has made more than 90 appearances to date.

He has turned out 28 times this term, scoring his only goal of the season in an opening day 3-0 win against Oldham.

