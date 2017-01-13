Firm’s donation fuels Rotherham animal charity’s coffers

CATS and dogs rescued by Rotherham charity Rain Rescue will be keeping cosy this winter thanks to a bumper boost from a fuel firm.

Oxbow Coal Ltd, which is based in East Yorkshire, has pledged a “lifetime” supply of coal to the Wickersley animal rescue.

Its commercial manager, Mark Robinson, said: “Initially we had looked at a one off solid fuel donation, but such was the dedication that we saw, we have agreed to extend this for as long as they need us.”

Lauren Sanderson, Rain Rescue’s deputy manager, said: “We are over the moon to receive such fabulous support from Oxbow — our indoor kennel block relies solely on heat from our coal fire.

“This donation gives us a huge relief on our heating costs over the cold winter months.”

Over the last year Rain Rescue has cared for over 470 abandoned and neglected dogs and cats.