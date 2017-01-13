This website uses cookies to offer the best possible experience. By continuing to use the site you are agreeing to our usage of cookies. Find out more.

Police hunt for ex-con Shane over assault

Published date: 13 January 2017 | Published by: Adele Forrest


A MAN wanted in connection with a serious assault on a woman is at large.

Police are hunting for Shane Delaney (46), from Rotherham, and have warned members of the public not to approach him.

Delaney is wanted in connection to an incident on January 4, in which a woman was seriously assaulted. 

He is also wanted on recall to prison.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who has seen Delaney, or knows where he is. 

Delaney is known to frequent Munsbrough, Kimberworth and Maltby.

Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 88 of January 4 or 999 in an emergency.


  1. Report

    Posted by: mikerobinson at 12:08 on 13 January 2017

    Yet another dangerous inmate allowed out of gaol !! When will the authorities learn?

