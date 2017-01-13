WANTED: Have you seen Ashley Godber?

A SUSPECTED thief is being hunted by police who have warned the public not to approach him.

Ashley Godber (34), from Rotherham, is wanted in connection to alleged incidents of thefts from vehicles in Rotherham between December 25, 2016 and January 4, 2017.

He is known to frequent the Broom, Moorgate, Ferham, Canklow and Thorpe Hesley areas.

Godber is around 5ft 9ins tall, of slim build with mousey/ginger hair.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who has seen Godber or knows where he is and warned members of the public not to approach him.

Instead call police on 101, quoting incident number 170 of January 2.