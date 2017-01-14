PREVIEW: Warne sets stall out to attack

THE Millers will be under instructions to attack against Norwich City at the New York Stadium today.

With only three wins league win so far, three-pointers are imperative for the Championship strugglers now, especially at home, as caretaker boss Paul Warne knows only too well.

“I think we have played well in recent games but we're not faultless, I'm not saying we are,” he said. “We were disappointing in the first half against Oxford in the cup last week but apart from that the performances have been there.

“I'm setting the lads up to go and win it, not hang on for a draw, and that's what the fans expect when they come and watch us.”

Norwich won the first meeting between the two sides 3-1 at Carrow Road in October and have recovered from a shaky spell to beat Derby and force a draw with Premier League Southampton in the FA Cup recently.

“Speaking as a Norwich kid looking in, since the Newcastle game back in October they've had a bad run of form but they've come out the other side,” he added. "They have good players throughout the team."

The interim Millers chief grew up as a Norwich fan and all his family support the Canaries - adding a personal slant on an already important fixture.

WARNE DURING HIS MILLERS PLAYING DAYS

Warne even had a trial with the Carrow Road club when he was a teenager, but it didn't quite go to plan.

He said: "I went to them when I was about 16, went on a trial on Friday and thought I'd done alright. They said they would call me after the weekend and you'll be surprised to know, it's got a sad ending this, there was no phone call on the Monday.

"That turned me against professional football by the way, because I thought 'why can't you be a decent human being and phone and say you didn't make the grade, all the best?'

"I was sat there looking at the home phone bacause there was no mobiles then, but I've got no regrets because I had a great life."

He has a coach-load of family and friends making their way up from Norfolk for this afternoon's clash in what is sure to be a much debated match in the Warne household.

He added: "All my family are Norwich fans, season ticket holders and the lot. I say all my family, but not my son because he's a massive Rothers fan.

"I've got my best mate and his family coming, and my brother. He was proud as punch when we beat Queens Park Rangers, he thought it was amazing.

"My dad can't come up because he is ill, I've got about 14 tickets so there's a few coming up."