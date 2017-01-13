Titans keep tabs on walking wounded

TITANS chief Justin Burnell is confident that his army of walking wounded are on the way back to fitness — and that will fuel the team’s drive back up the Championship table.

Burnell‘s first full season in charge has been ripped asunder by a catalogue of injuries, leading to Rotherham dropping into the relegation squabble.

Almost half the Titans' squad have been in the treatment room in recent months, meaning Burnell has been forced to bring in a raft of dual-registered men to bolster numbers. At London Scottish two weeks ago, six men were shipped in at short notice, hardly giving the team the continuity it needs.



“But the good news is that guys are coming back and that will ease the situation,” he said. “It’s been said that we’re in trouble but when we do get players such as Will Owen and Will Goodwin back then we’ll have much more quality available. They and the others are key men and having them out has made things much more difficult.”



Titans resume a week tomorrow at Doncaster in the British and Irish Cup.