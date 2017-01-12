Millers chief rates Leeds man Diagouraga

MILLERS interim manager Paul Warne says Leeds United's Toumani Diagouraga would be a good fit at the AESSEAL New York Stadium.



The Millers have been linked with the 29-year-old Frenchman who has fallen out of favour at Elland Road.



Diagouraga had a brief loan spell with Rotherham ten years ago, since when he's gone on to forge a good career in the English game, making more than 150 appearances for Brentford before a move to Leeds a year ago. He's not played since the opening game of the season, a heavy defeat at QPR.



While Warne said he liked the player, he admitted he had a few in his sights as he looked to bolster a squad trimmed by the departure of five players last week.



“Diagouraga is the sort of player I'd try to bring in. He's comfortable on the ball, he's energetic and he gets around the pitch,” he told the Advertiser.



“I know the team needs strengthening throughout, we're watching games all the time and if there's anyone we can bring in who is affordable and the type who will improve us for this season and the coming seasons then I would look at every position because the team needs help and I need to improve results."