Snow warning for Rotherham

FORECASTERS have warned of snow and ice as a band of wintry showers make their way across the country.

The Met Office have issued yellow ‘be aware’ warnings for both snow and ice for overnight on Thursday and into Friday.

It said: "Snow showers, initially affecting Northern Ireland and southwest Scotland, will progressively extend southeast to affect the rest of the warning areas during Thursday.

“There is the potential for disruption to transport networks with longer journey times. Icy stretches on untreated roads and pavements are also possible.”

Rotherham Borough Council said gritters will be out on more than 338 miles of roads across the borough with temperatures expected to drop as a low as -3 °C overnight.