Life-changing work of in doubt obesity centre to feature on TV

A DOCUMENTARY showcasing the life-changing work of Rotherham’s trail-blazing anti-obesity centre could air on national television the same month the pioneering clinic announces its closure.

Rotherham Institute for Obesity (RIO) is among several council-funded health projects and facilities eagerly awaiting a decision over their future.

Rotherham Borough Council bosses are due to notify RIO bosses whether its funding will be cut in March - around the time it is due to feature on a BBC2 documentary, which is expected to highlight the work it does in helping people shed their excess pounds.

Dr Matt Capehorn, clinical manager at the centre, said: “It’s ironic that it’s going to be going out at the same time we might lose our funding.

“It’s very good for us to be featuring on national TV and we hope it’s not too late to convince the council because the decision will be made by the time it’s aired.”

As part of our Fighting Fit campaign, the Advertiser is calling for RIO to be saved from threatened closure by ensuring it is given the necessary funding to keep going.

The Doncaster Gate facility was due to find out the decision over its future this month but council bosses delayed the announcement until March.

Dr Capehorn added: “Our clients are really upset for us because they are saying that we’re changing their lives and they don’t want us to lose our funding.

“Every week, we get around a dozen referrals because the newly-imposed clinical thresholds mean they can’t get their surgery without losing weight so if we close they won’t get surgery at all.”

Dr Capehorn said the possibilities for RIO include maintaining its current funding, terminating its weight management contracts from July or reducing funding by up to 40 per cent.

He said any drop in funding would lead to the centre closing its doors for good this summer.

Terri Roche, the council’s director of public health, said the decision would be announced in March rather than this month because of the “wider financial challenges” faced by the local authority, and the need for the council to make all financial decisions at the same time.

She added: “Only the full council can approve the budget, which - as with most councils - is set in late February or March.

“The decision has therefore been postponed until then.

“The notice period still remains. It is recognised that this will make the period of finalising any contractual changes shorter, but should be sufficient for providers to manage any required changes for both staff and patients.”