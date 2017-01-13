Council's £1.2 million bill for school's academy conversion

A TROUBLED school’s conversion to academy status will land the council with a bill of more than £1 million, it has emerged.

Clifton Community School is scheduled to become an academy under the Wickersley Partnership Trust next month.

The secondary - rated inadequate by Ofsted currently has a deficit of £1.2 million, which will be passed to Rotherham Borough Council.

Cllr Gordon Watson, deputy leader and Cabinet member for children’s services, said: “It’s not an ideal situation but we are at the whim of national legislation.”

Local authorities have to pay the cost of conversion - and take on any debts - when council-maintained schools choose to become academies.

The Department for Education said the debt would be left with the local authority because it was accumulated while the school was under council control.

Ofsted placed Clifton in special measures in 2014 and the school’s academy conversion was put on hold last year because of the financial problems.

The most recent follow-up report by inspectors noted RMBC’s concerns over the debt-reduction plans.

It added: “The ongoing financial situation remains a potential barrier to the planned conversion to sponsored academy status and is restricting leaders’ ability to tackle key issues.”

A report to senior councillors this week said: “Clifton Community School is scheduled to convert to a sponsored academy in February 2017 and the school currently has a deficit of £1.2 million.

“A reserve of £1.2 million was created in finalising the 2015/16 accounts specifically to mitigate deficit balances falling on the council as a result of sponsored academy conversions during 2016/17.”

The same report said management actions could reduce the forecast overspend for this year from £9.6 million to £1.8 million.