School's £1.2 million expansion approved

MORE than 150 places will be created at Wales High School thanks to a £1.2 million expansion.

The move to increase capacity was approved by Rotherham Borough Council’s Cabinet on Monday in response to rising demand.

Deputy leader Cllr Gordon Watson, Cabinet member for children’s services, said: “It is well understood that if children can attend good or outstanding local schools of their preference it will help them to achieve their best.

“We want to strive to make sure our schools are the best they can be, and planning ahead to make sure we have enough capacity is key to this.”

Wales head teacher Pepe Di’Iasio said: “Being able to send your child to the very best school for them is such an important decision for all parents.

“Wales High School is really pleased that we are able to offer increased admission numbers to those parents who chose us as their first choice.”

Some £13 million has been spent increasing primary school capacity since 2011.

Wales will be the first secondary to be expanded as part of a £7 million project which will also see improvements at St Bernard’s, Wath, St Pius, Oakwood and Aston.

Consultation with parents and carers has already started at the schools earmarked for expansion. More will take place as detailed plans are drawn up.

The Wales project, to be discussed at the Cabinet and commissioners meeting on Monday, will be funded through Government cash and will be subject to planning permission.

The cash is from the Basic Need Funding, allocated to councils by the Government to meet future demand for school places.

The challenge for the council is in ensuring places are delivered on time and in the right places within Department for Education funding allocations, Cllr Watson added.