Rival town centre market plan turned down

PLANS for a rival market in Rotherham town centre were rejected because council bosses feared their own stallholders could be “poached”.

The FCFM Group wanted permission for 11 permanent stalls inside the Old Town Hall, which the London-based firm bought and refurbished last year.

But Rotherham Borough Council said the proposal could have had an adverse impact on occupancy rates at its own Centenary Market.

Cllr Denise Lelliott, Cabinet member for jobs and the local economy, said: “While we’re conscious that FCFM are investing in Rotherham, we also have to make sure what they are doing doesn’t impact on our longer term growth plans.

“We’ve been working really hard on the markets and it has been working. We’ve gone from 76 per cent to, I believe, 84 per cent occupancy.”

FCFM had also asked for annual market fees of £31,200 to be waived at the grade-II listed building, which was converted into a shopping arcade in the 1980s.

Cllr Lelliott added: “They applied for a licence, they don’t want to pay any market fees and there’s no controls over who can go there.

“There’s nothing to stop them poaching, for want of a better phrase, market stalls from our market.”

Council regeneration director Damien Wilson said: “The added value to the town centre is nothing. All we are doing is shifting occupancy around.”

But he added that a compromise was possible if better terms were offered, such as only having traders new to the town centre.

“There’s nothing to stop us accepting a market in that area if the terms were more sympathetic to developing the town centre,” said Mr Wilson.

“What we are all trying to achieve here is more footfall, more traders, different types of traders, and I think the current proposition doesn’t do that.”

Commissioner Julie Kenny refused the FCFM application at Monday’s Cabinet meeting.

She said: “It’s important that we continue to work with individuals and companies that are investing in the town centre.

“So I am pleased to hear the indication that we will get round the table with them and talk to them.”

FCFM bought the Old Town Hall - now called The Mall - last June and has invested in redecorating communal areas, new lighting, signs and other improvements.

The firm did not respond to the Advertiser’s request for a comment.