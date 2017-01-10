Ride the magic carpet at Bluebell Wood

YOUNGSTERS can take a “magic carpet” ride at a children’s hospice thanks to a big-hearted £50,000 charity donation.

National children's charity Lifelites has donated a package of specialist equipment for children at Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice in North Anston. The children and young people who visit the hospice will be able to use the equipment to play games, be creative and communicate with their families, something which may be impossible for them to do otherwise.

One of the pieces of equipment donated was called a Magic Carpet

It comprises is a portable box which projects an image on to the floor, a wheelchair or a bed, which children can interact with.

This gives them the chance to play one of the many games or animations, and do things they might not be able to do, such as playing football or splashing in the sea.

The children also received an Eyegaze — a piece of equipment which allows those with limited mobility to control a computer using just their eyes.

It is hoped youngsters who struggle to communicate with their family and their carers may be able to connect with them in new ways.

Lifelites, which will provide ongoing technical support and training for the hospice staff, has also donated several iPads, cameras and touchscreen computers, along with lots of games and other software which are specially designed for children with disabilities.

After learning how to use this magical technology, families, donors and hospice staff celebrated the occasion by officially handing over the equipment to children at the hospice.

Liz Webster, director of care at Bluebell Wood, said: “We are so grateful to Lifelites for their incredible donation, which will help us create special memories for the 250 children and young adults we care for.

“It costs more than £4 million to keep our doors open every year, and we only receive around 10% of our funding from the government, so we really appreciate Lifelites' fantastic generosity.

“Our vision is to help all our families live with love and laughter, and thanks to this magical equipment we will be able to do just that.”

Simone Enefer-Doy, chief executive of Lifelites said: “We are thrilled to be able to provide equipment for the children at Bluebell Wood who have life-shortening and life-threatening conditions.

“The magical technology we have donated can be used to play, to be creative and communicate, and enrich the lives of these children and their families, for as long as is possible. We couldn't have provided this package if it wasn't for the generosity of our donors, so for this we are incredibly grateful.”