Ward plays down transfer rumours

LEADING marksman Danny Ward has underlined his commitment to the Millers – saying he won’t allow “rumours” to effect his performances.

Ward has attracted the attention of several Championship clubs, including Sheffield Wednesday and Huddersfield Town, and scored his tenth goal of the campaign in Saturday’s 3-2 FA Cup defeat against Oxford United.

Ward – who is out of contract at the AESSEAL New York Stadium in the summer – is enjoying the most prolific spell of his career, both in terms of consecutive starts and goals scored.

That has caught the eye of bigger clubs with much more pulling power looking to strengthen for promotion pushes during the January transfer window, but Ward isn’t letting any of the speculation turn his head.

WARD IN ACTION AT HILLSBOROUGH EARLIER THIS SEASON

The twenty-six-year-old told the Advertiser: “As long as I’m here and putting on a Rotherham shirt I’m giving 100 per cent.

“I’m keeping my mind on the games at the moment and not letting all the rumours flying about effect me.”

The former Bolton and Huddersfield front man was as disappointed as anyone following the weekend’s cup reverse and knows that things have to improve, and quickly, if the club are to pull themselves off the foot of the Championship table.

He said: “I’m massively disappointed, it would have been nice to go on a bit of a run in the cup but our form in the first half was miles off it."

There’s much more from Danny Ward exclusively in this week’s Advertiser.

