Couple flee houseboat blaze

FOUR fire crews tackled a town centre houseboat blaze overnight.

Two teams from Rotherham station, one from Aston and one from Adwick attended the fire at 11.45pm, on the River Don near Main Street.

A couple living on the boat had evacuated, but one resident was taken to hospital “as a precaution”, a fire service spokeswoman said.

Staff spent until around 2am extinguishing the blaze and making the boat safe.

The cause of the fire was under investigation this morning, with investigators due to return to the scene later today.