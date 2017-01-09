BREAKING: Smallwood back with Millers

ROTHERHAM United have made a start on replenishing their squad by recalling Richie Smallwood from his loan spell at Scunthorpe United.



The defensive midfielder has been at Glanford Park since September, having not been one of previous manager Alan Stubbs' first-choice starts.



He featured in the first five league and cup games for the Millers and has since contributed to the Iron's League One promotion push, making 19 appearances.



The 26-year-old returns in time for Saturday's home clash with Norwich City.



