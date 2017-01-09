Civic show aims to tear down patriarchal norms

TWO women play two women playing two men in a new show taking a look at masculinity and patriarchy.

Theatre company RashDash — Abbi Greenland and Helen Goalen, with composer Beckie Wilkie — hope that by tearing down and drawing attention to patriarchal norms in Two Man Show, the performers can show how expressive women can be.

With such a weighty subject matter, the pair use humour as a much needed relief and naturally the Rash Dash duo’s confident personas shine through with witty comments in all the right places.

From a mesmerising speech that kicks off the show, to emotive scenes between the two women, showcasing their abilities for capturing different characters, they hope audiences will become immersed in their message.

Two Man Show is at The Civic on Saturday, February 4, at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £12 full price and £10 concessions.

The play is recommended for 16 and over as there is nudity.

For more information and to book, visit www.barnsleycivic.co.uk or call the Box Office on 01226 327000.