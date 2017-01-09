Council's £5 million windfall for town centres

TOWNS and villages in the Dearne Valley look set to receive £5 million of public funds to help them thrive.

Hoyland, Wombwell and Goldthorpe town centres are among potential beneficiaries of the regeneration scheme proposed by Barnsley Council.

Bolton-on-Dearne and Thurnscoe would be among the smaller centres included.

Barnsley Council plans to invest millions over three years, under its Principal Town Investment Programme, which is due to go before councillors on Wednesday.

The money will fund community-led projects, if approved by the authority’s cabinet, with the hope that success will attract private sector investment.

Cllr Jenny Platts, cabinet spokeswoman for communities, said: “This is an exciting and imaginative approach which will help to deliver the improvements that residents want to see.”