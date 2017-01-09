Family escape house fire started by charging battery

A FAMILY of four had a “very lucky” escape from a fire in their home on Sunday night.

Fire crews from Rotherham and Dearne stations were called at 9:15pm to the semi-detached house on Coupland Road, East Herringthorpe.

When firefighters arrived the family were already outside, thanks to smoke alarms alerting them to the fire.

The ground floor of the house was well alight and staff used hose reels to get the blaze under control.

The fire is thought to have started at an electrical socket, where a battery had been left to charge, a fire service spokeswoman said.