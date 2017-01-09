This website uses cookies to offer the best possible experience. By continuing to use the site you are agreeing to our usage of cookies. Find out more.

Snow warning as temperatures expected to plummet

Published date: 09 January 2017 | Published by: Sam Cooper


Snow on A633 Rotherham Road in 2015.

SNOW could cause disruption for commuters later this week as an Arctic blast of weather sweeps across the country.

The Met Office has issued a yellow ‘be aware’ warning for Yorkshire through Thursday and into Friday morning with up to 5cm of snow possible.

It said: “Cold northerly winds will bring occasional snow showers through Thursday and into Friday. 

“Be aware of the potential for disruption to transport networks.

“A cold airstream will be in place by Thursday afternoon, bringing occasional snow showers.”

Forecasters also said winds could reach gale force across some parts of the country and the colder conditions are expected to last into the weekend with temperatures falling as low as -2 °C overnight.


