Thurcroft post office on the move

THURCROFT will become the latest Rotherham suburb to see its post office moved into a corner shop later this month.

The current village post office on Woodhouse Green will shut at 12.30pm on Saturday, January 21.

From 1pm on Monday, January 23, post office services will be provided at GT News on Green Arbour Road.

Post Office Limited said the move would lead to increased opening hours, earlier opening and later closing and a wide range of services.

A spokesman said: “As with any other branch, robust security procedures are in place and anyone handling Post Office transactions, including new staff, will be fully trained on all operational and service issues, including customer privacy to ensure they meet Post Office standards.”

Postal services will be available throughout the store’s opening hours — 8am to 6pm from Monday Saturday and 8am to 1pm on Sunday.

The opening hours which will increase by an extra 19 hours a week

Customers are advised to go to Wickersley Post Office between the old Thurcroft branch closing and the new one opening.

Suzanne Richardson, Post Office regional manager said: “We are making it easier for customers to get their cash, send and collect their mail and do their banking because we know how important these services are to local residents.

She added: “We are confident that this vibrant new-style post office at the heart of the local community will meet customer needs.

“This modernisation is part of a major investment programme, the largest in the history of the Post Office and will secure services for the future.”