PLAYER RATINGS: Our marks from FA Cup defeat

ROTHERHAM United crashed out of the FA Cup at the hands of League One Oxford United at the AESSEAL New York Stadium on Saturday.

Here, Millers reporter David Beddows gives his player ratings from the 3-2 defeat.

MILLERS

Lewis Price 7, Darnell Fisher 5, Joe Mattock 5, Richard Wood 5, Kirk Broadfoot 5, Anthony Forde 6, Tom Adeyemi 6, Will Vaulks 7, Joe Newell 8, Danny Ward 7, Dexter Blackstock 3

Subs: Jerry Yates for Blackstock (53) 7. Not used: George McMahon, Stephen Kelly, Jon Taylor, Kelvin Wilson, Aimen Belaid

OXFORD

Simon Eastwood 7, Phil Edwards 7, Marvin Johnson 6, Chey Dunkley 7, John Lundstram 7, Curtis Nelson 6, Alex MacDonald 7, Robert Hall 7, Ryan Ledson 6, Chris Maguire 5, Ryan Taylor 8

Subs: Liam Sercombe for Hall (74), Kane Hemmings for Taylor (80), Joe Rothwell for Maguire (81).

ANALYSIS: Millers' early FA Cup exit was on the cards

