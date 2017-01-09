Busy weekend for firefighters

FIREFIGHTERS tackled a number of deliberate and accidental fires over the weekend.

One crew from Dearne station attended a house on Low Wood Close, Swinton at 8pm on Sunday evening, after a tumble drier caught fire.

The fire was accidental and caused no injuries. Staff left the scene at around 8.30pm.

One Parkway station appliance visited Treeton Lane, Treeton at 8.50pm, after a large amount of wood caught fire.

The fire is thought to have been set deliberately. Staff left the scene at around 11.45pm.

Two units from Rotherham and one from Dearne station attended a house on Coopland Road, East Herringthorpe at 9.15pm.

The ground floor fire was accidental and caused no injuries. Crews left at around 11pm.

One unit from Rotherham station attended Boswell Street, Herringthorpe at 12.25am today, when a scooter was on fire on a playing field.

Staff left the scene at around 12.50am — the fire is thought to have been set deliberately.

Central and Burley fire stations attended the A630 Sheffield Parkway at 11.50am on Saturday, where a Transit van was on fire — the cause of the blaze is not yet known.