Halford swaps Millers for Cardiff

ROTHERHAM United utility man Greg Halford has left the Millers to join Championship relegation rivals Cardiff City.

The former Sheffield United and Wolves man had a chequered career at the New York Stadium following his arrival under Steve Evans in July 2015.

The versatile midfielder (32) started his life at Rotherham as captain, but was dropped from the team by Evans after a number of inconsistant displays.

He was left out of the first team picture by Evans' successor Neil Redfearn and trained with the youth team before current Cardiff manager Neil Warnock took over the reins towards the end of the 2015/2016 campaign.

HALFORD IN ACTION LAST SEASON

Warnock deployed Halford in a defensive midfield role where he played arguably his best football for the Millers during their successful battle against Championship relegation.

Halford has been in and out of the starting XI this season due to injuries and had five months remaining on his current contract.

He has signed an 18-month deal with the South Wales outfit, with the Millers receiving an undisclosed fee - believed to be in the region of £100,000.