Brown joins list of outgoings at NYS

INFLUENTIAL attacker Izzy Brown has left Rotherham United.

Chelsea loan man Brown has been recalled after the Stamford Bridge club decided to end his year-long spell at the NYS. He has since moved to Championship promotion chasers Huddersfield Town on loan until the end of the season.

Despite the team's struggles this season at the bottom of the Championship, the 19-year-old has come back into form in recent matches.

The England youth international made 20 appearances for Paul Warne's men, scoring three goals.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Lee Camp requires knee surgery on the injury he picked up against Leeds in November and will be out for six months.

With his contract having expired by then, it is possible that the club's reigning Player of the Year has made his last appearance for Rotherham United.

There could be good news on the recruitment front for interim boss Paul Warne, who is ready to hand an extended deal to forward Peter Odemwingie until the summer, while also monitoring other targets.

Brown joins Greg Halford, Dael Fry, Dominic Ball and Jake Forster-Caskey in leaving the Millers in the early part of of the January transfer window.

See this week's Advertiser for more on the possible comings and goings at the AESSEAL New York Stadium

