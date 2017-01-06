Millers taking no chances against Oxford

CARETAKER manager Paul Warne will be taking no risks with tomorrow's FA Cup clash against Oxford United.



Warne intends putting out his strongest possible side against the League One outfit knowing that it is a chance to put a rare win on the board after so many blank days in the Championship.



The U's arrive at the New York Stadium in decent form, having lost only one in the last 11.



Warne said: "The players need to get back into the habit of winning games and I will definitely start with my best 11.

"I don't underestimate Oxford at all. As the leagues say, it's the bottom team in the Championship and they are mid-table in the division below. It will be a competitive contest.



"We will set the lads up positively and enjoy the day but it will only be enjoyable if the team wins. If we do then brilliant."



The Millers could be without loan striker Izzy Brown, who is expected to return to parent club Chelsea, while skipper Lee Frecklington (ankle) is doubtful.

See today's Advertiser for an interview with former Millers forward and current Oxford man Ryan Taylor.