LOAN man Jake Forster-Caskey has left Rotherham United.



The midfielder's season-long loan deal from parent club Brighton has been terminated and he has joined Charlton on a permanent basis. The move sees him link up again with manager Karl Robinson, who had him on loan at MK Dons last season.



Forster-Caskey came to the AESSEAL New York Stadium last summer but has made only seven appearances and none since November.