Plans passed for 84 new homes in Maltby

A DEVELOPER which spent years securing planning permission for offices has now won planning permission to put houses on the land instead.

Boulby Davison’s proposals for offices at the A631 Rotherham Road in Maltby were first rejected in 2007 before being passed on appeal.

But a spokesman for the firm said there had been no interest in the office space since they began marketing the site in 2014.

The alternative idea — comprising eight blocks totalling 84 flats plus 78 parking spaces — was passed by Rotherham Borough Council’s planning board yesterday (5).

Fifteen objection letters were raised and Hellaby Parish Council said the site, which borders the green belt, was unsuitable for residential development.

Other worries included potential flooding problems, pedestrian safety and road congestion.

The council will receive £30,000 through a Section 106 agreement for measures to improve the parking and traffic situation.

But board member Cllr John Turner said: “The A631 is already totally congested. We seem to want to ignore that people have two cars, even in flats, these days.”

And Cllr Jenny Andrews said she was not convinced the flooding issue had been fully addressed. She added: “Further down, there’s a housing development and they have had trouble from Maltby Beck.”

Boulby Davison said it had designed the flats to mimic the layout of the office development it already holds permission to build.

The spokesman said changes made after discussions with RMBC included increasing the number of two-bed flats in relation to single-bed ones.

The firm said it had carried out a flood risk survey which had led the Environment Agency to withdraw its initial objection.

One planning document noted the “unusual nature” of the application, arguing against the original bid for an office development.