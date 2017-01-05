Shop worker threatened with knife in robbery

AN ARMED robber threatened a shop worker with a knife before grabbing cash and fleeing with an accomplice.

The incident happened just before 7am on Wednesday (Jan 4) when two men walked into Martin McColls newsagents in Thomas Street, Swinton.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said one of the men threatened the shop worker with a red handled kitchen knife and demanded cash.

She added: “The second man held the shop door open before they both ran from the building with a small amount of cash and some cigarettes, running towards some fields at the back of Edward Street.”

The armed robber was described as white, around 5ft 7ins tall, of an average build, in his 30s and spoke with a local accent.

He was wearing a black jumper with the hood up, grey jogging bottoms, black trainers with lighter soles, black woollen gloves and a black woollen ribbed hat.

The second man was described as white, aged in his 30s and was wearing a long sleeved, salmon coloured top.

If you have any information to assist police with their enquiries call 101 or email enquiries@southyorks.pnn.police.uk quoting incident number 84 of January 4.

Or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.