A PENSIONER has died after he crashed his car into a wall.

Police were called to Doncaster Road, East Dene, at around 11.30am this morning (Wednesday) after a silver Vauxhall had collided with a wall.

The driver, a 70-year-old man, was treated by paramedics at the scene but died.

A police spokeswoman said the man’s family were being supported by specially trained officers.

No-one else was injured in the incident.