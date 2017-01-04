Fry recalled from loan by Boro

DAEL Fry has had his season-long loan deal at Rotherham United from Premier League side Middlesbrough cut short.

The 19-year-old centre back has been recalled by Boro after not featuring in a Millers match-day squad since the 1-0 win over QPR, when he was an unused substitute.

His last appearance for the club came in the 3-1 defeat at home against Preston North End in early November, with the England youth international making a total of ten outings for the Millers.

Middlesbrough are due to send him out on loan again during the January transfer window.

Paul Warne started his January business yesterday by sending another young defender, Dominic Ball, on loan to League One promotion chasers Peterborough United.