Doncaster Road closed after crash

BUS services are being diverted after a crash led to a road closure.

Doncaster Road, East Dene, is closed in both directions between Doncaster Place and First Avenue.

#rothbus DONCASTER RD Closed

in both directionsdue to RTC Police closed the road until furher notice. — Travel SYorks Alerts (@TSYalerts) January 4, 2017

Travel South Yorkshire said the following bus services were being diverted:

Service 11 — To use Fitzwilliam Rd to Mushroom Roundabout then back onto Fitzwilliam Roadd using the slip road to Doncaster Road, picking up normal route at Far Lane top.

Service 12 — To turn right at Far Lane Top, down Doncaster Road using slip road onto Fitzwilliam Road then into the town cente.

Service 15 — To use Fitzwilliam Road to Mushroom Roundabout, waiting point time then normal route to Mowbry Gardens using the small island to get back on Fitzwilliam Rd and into the town centre.

Service 37 — To use Fitzwilliam Rd in both directions to Dalton picking up normal route.

More to follow.