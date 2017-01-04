Child sex abuse trial: Five in court over 23 offences

THREE brothers and two other men have gone on trial for historic child sexual exploitation (CSE) offences.

The five men have been charged with a total of 23 CSE offences, including one joint charge of false imprisonment, which allegedly took place in Rotherham between 1999 and 2001.

The men deny all the offences.

The defendants and charges are as follows:

Basharat Dad (32), of Eldon Road, Eastwood, six counts of rape, two counts of sexual intercourse with a girl aged under 13, five counts of indecent assault and false imprisonment.

Nassar Dad (36), of Cranworth Road, Eastwood, two counts of rape, two counts of sexual intercourse with a girl aged under 13, two counts of inciting indecency with a child and false imprisonment.

Tayab Dad (34), of St Lawrence Road, Tinsley, rape.

Matloob Hussain (41), of Doncaster Road, Thrybergh, charged with sexual intercourse with a girl under the age of 13.

Mohammed Sadiq (40), of Oxley Grove, Broom, charged with sexual intercourse with a girl under the age of 13.

The offences relate to two girls who were aged 12 to 14 years-old.

Miss Sophie Drake, prosecuting, opened the case today (Wednesday) at Sheffield Crown Court and said the two girls were not known to each other.

Miss Drake said it was the crown’s case that between 2000 and 2001 Hussain, Sadiq, Basharat Dad and Nassar Dad sexually abused a 12-year-old girl.

She added: “In the late 90s and early 00s the defendants Basharat Dad and Tayab Dad sexually abused the other girl, who was aged 13 to 14 years-old.”

The connection between the two girls, Miss Drake said, was Basharat Dad who raped the complainants on separate occasions.

“The girls also had in common that they were young teenagers growing up in Rotherham and were sexually exploited by a number of men, they were vulnerable young girls given alcohol and cannabis and told to perform sexual acts,” said Miss Drake.

The trial is due to last six weeks.

See this week’s Advertiser for more.