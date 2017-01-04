Ice warning for Thursday rush-hour

COMMUTERS have been warned of difficult driving conditions on Thursday morning as temperatures plummet.

The Met Office has issued a yellow ‘be aware’ warning for ice from 7pm tonight (Wednesday) and 10am on Thursday with temperatures expected to drop as low as -5°C overnight.

It has also issued a level three cold weather alert — meaning the conditions could increase the risk to “vulnerable patients and disrupt the delivery of services”.

The Met Office said: “Icy patches are likely to form this evening and overnight, especially where showers occur.

“Clear spells this evening and overnight will allow temperatures to widely fall below freezing allowing icy patches to form, especially on untreated surfaces such as pavements, cycle paths and some minor roads.”