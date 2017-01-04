Trans-Pennine Tunnel report welcomed by Rotherham councillors

COUNCILLORS have welcomed a report saying a new Trans-Pennine Tunnel could be “feasible”.

The Department for Transport-led study concluded the geology of the Pennine range meant it could be suitable for an underground crossing.

Rotherham Borough Council’s Cabinet member for jobs and the local economy, Cllr Denise Lelliott, said such a plan could bring benefits to businesses and residents in Rotherham.

More investigations will take place before plans for the 24-mile link between Sheffield and Manchester — expected to be up to 20 years away — go any further.