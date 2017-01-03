West End trip bid for teen girl twice hit by cancer

THE family of a teenage girl who has twice battled cancer are hoping for a happier new year after a grueling 2016.

Jessica Judge, who had previously been declared all-clear from lymphoblastic leukaemia, suffered a setback when she was diagnosed with a rare ovarian tumour a month later.

She later underwent a transplant and was resuscitated by her dad after a cardiac arrest.

Now, the Wath Comprehensive pupil's grandparents are fundraising to send the 13-year-old to London's West End to indulge her passion for musicals and bring her some happiness in the wake of a series of health problems.

Grandparents Johnny Bush and Brenda Moore said they had not seen brave Jess smile much recently, but were now hoping their efforts will help to lift her mood.

The pair have set up a fundraising page to send Jess and her family to London when she was well enough.

Brenda (67), of Bolton-upon-Dearne, said: "We know it is going to be a long time until Jess is well enough to go, but we want to get something in place for her to look forward to and put some happiness back in her life."

Jess, of Wath, was first diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia when she was eight and underwent two-and-a-half years of treatment.

Her mum Lisa (41) shaved her head in support knowing Jess would lose her hair during the daily chemotherapy.

Jess was given the all clear in May and the teenager was looking forward to finally being able to start school.

But just a month later, Jess was re-diagnosed with leukaemia in the form of a rare ovarian tumour.

Brenda said: "It was such a shock. One minute we were happy and we thought Jess could finally get on with her life as she had missed so much of school.

"But then it returned with vengeance. The first month of chemotherapy did not go to plan and a bone marrow transplant was needed."

Luckily, her eldest brother Stephen (22) was a match and a successful transplant took place on November 3.

"We thought 'great' as her body didn't reject it and her blood counts started rising, but then she contracted norovirus," said Brenda.

"It has really taken it out of her as she had to endure both intense chemotherapy and full body radiotherapy as well."

After six-weeks in hospital, Jess was really down in the dumps, Brenda said, so the hospital arranged for her to go home overnight and see her family.

But after only three hours at their Wath home, she had a seizure and went into cardiac arrest.

Her dad David (39) saved her life by performing CPR until paramedics arrived. She suffered another cardiac arrest three weeks ago while back in Sheffield Children's Hospital.

Brenda said: "She is such a fighter its unbelievable."

Lisa spends every hour at Jess's bedside and was too scared to leave her, Brenda said, while David stayed at home caring for their younger children Betsy (5) and Noah (2), which has meant both of them had been forced to give up work.

Brenda said: "It's had an effect on the whole family as the little ones don't get to see their mum."

London is a place filled with happier times for Jess, Brenda said, with the teenager having enjoyed visiting the capital with her mum last year to see the musical Wicked.

Now, Brenda and Johnny are determined to send Jess back to the West End and have already collected more than half of their £500 target. Brenda said: "Jess is extremely touched by all the donations."

Donate at http://tinyurl.com/jhtkhhg.