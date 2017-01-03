World’s largest children’s choir brings harmony to South Yorkshire

HUNDREDS of young voices will be in perfect harmony for a series of concerts next week.

Young Voices returns to Sheffield Arena for the 18th consecutive year on Monday, with shows taking place over five nights until Friday 13.

The concert series aims to provide a chance for primary school children to perform all styles of music, including folk, pop, rock and classical and brings pupils together from across the region.

Teachers and pupils practice the dance routines and learn the songs in their music lessons for months before they excitedly come together for the penultimate show at their local arena.

Young Voices is the world's largest children’s choir and has a long-standing history spanning over 20 years, with previous shows having featured the likes of Katherine Jenkins, Alexandra Burke, Beverley Knight, Dionne Bromfield, The High Kings, Joss Stone and Des'ree.

With a full live band, backing singers and the internationally acclaimed conductor David Lawrence, Young Voices combines the power of singing together as one with accompaniment from a wide range of musicians and artists.

Tickets are available at www.sheffieldarena.co.uk or through the ticket hotline on 0114 256 5656 priced £24.08 including booking fee.

Tickets bought in person at the Arena Box Office are priced £22.58 including booking fee.