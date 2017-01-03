Millers begin January business

ROTHERHAM United defender Dominic Ball has joined League One club Peterborough United on loan until the end of the season.



The 21-year-old was signed on a three year deal by former boss Alan Stubbs in the summer following a successful loan spell at Scottish Championship winners Glasgow Rangers from Tottenham Hotspur.



Ball - who has also enjoyed time on loan at Cambridge earlier in his career - has played 13 Championship games for the Millers this season.



Posh currently occupy eighth position in League One as they hunt for promotion to the Championship.



Peterborough boss Grant McCann said: "It is great to have Dominic at the club. He has good experience, he won the league last year with Glasgow Rangers in a loan spell and we are delighted to have him here.



"It is an extra option for us defensively, he can play at centre back, full back or in the holding midfield role, so it is great to have that versatility. However, we have brought him here to fill the centre back position."



"He is a good player, a footballing centre back who can defend and it is great to have him in the building."

