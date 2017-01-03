Family's helping hand from Mexborough businesses

A FAMILY desperate for help over Christmas were backed by two Mexborough businesses.



Lidl and JP Walton and Son provided a hamper to the Scott family, who were chosen by Mexborough Foodbank for the seasonal boost.



JP Walton boss Jim Walton is also donating a further £100 in food to help other families over the festive period, while Lidl has donated £50 worth of food.



The Lidl donation has already been passed on by Mexborough-based food distribution firm Food Aware to one family in severe need of help.



Sean Gibbons, managing director of Food Aware, said it had been a pleasure to co-ordinate the link-up between the public, private and voluntary sectors.



He warned the Christmas crisis was far from over, with the winter set to bring dozens more families to the foodbank door.



“We are anticipating a very cold winter and have already seen a noticable increase in requests for emergency food parcels,” said Mr Gibbons, who revealed emergency supplies had been lined up to be available between Christmas and the new year.



Food Aware will be teaming with Lidl in the new year on their Food Waste Project and will receive regular supplies of surplus food from local Lidl stores on a weekly basis to pass on to charities, community groups and families in need.