Warne braced for transfer window

ROTHERHAM United caretaker manager Paul Warne says he has no intention of losing any of his best players this month but admits everyone has a price.

Goalkeeper Lee Camp has been linked with Cardiff City and top scorer Danny Ward is being tracked by a number of Championship clubs, including Ipswich Town.

Speaking after yesterday's defeat against Leeds, Warne admitted an offer had been received for Ward from an un-named club but swatted away rumours of an approach from the Tractor Boys.

IZZY BROWN COMES UNDER PRESSURE FROM LEEDS SKIPPER LIAM BRIDCUTT

Nevertheless, the possibility of losing players has to come into the club's planning.

Warne said: "I know categorically, uWarne nless someone has a better connection at this club than the chief exec and the chairman and myself, that there has been no bid from Ipswich.

"Why would I sell my best striker? Then again, everyone has got a value and a price, I understand the way football is.

"It's a good thing that people are linked to our players because it means they are doing something well — and Wardy is doing well.

"If someone decides they want to leave then I'll shake their hand and let them because I'm not going to hang on to people who don't want to be here, so if Campy or Wardy or whoever wants to leave then so be it."

DANNY WARD AND LEEDS' KYLE BARTLEY COMPETE FOR THE BALL

Warne and his players take a break from their league struggles when they host League One Oxford United in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday.

It's a chance to post a much-needed win after damaging back-to-back defeats to Burton and Leeds which have opened up a yawning 12-point gap to the Championship safety line.

The Millers had the better of the first half at Elland Road, with Tom Adeyemi hitting the post, before their in-form Yorkshire rivals turned on the style in the second half to win 3-0 in front of a crowd of more than 33,000.

Added Warne: "Leeds are a great side, it's no surprise they’re at the top. We rattled them first half but they have many attacking options. We didn't take our chances and they did."