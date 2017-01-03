Rogue firework sparks New Year blaze

A FAMILY’S New Year celebrations went off with a bang when the fire service had to be called to deal with a rogue firework.

As the clock struck midnight on New Year’s Day, South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service was called to a property on Wilson Street, Wombwell, where a firework shot into a neighbouring garden and set alight some old carpet that had been left outside.

A fire service spokeswoman said a crew from Barnsley station was at the scene for 30 minutes and no-one was injured.

There were no other major fire incidents in Rotherham over the Bank Holiday period.