Man suffered stab wounds in New Year's Eve incident

A MAN was taken to hospital with stab wounds to his arms and stomach in the early hours of New Year’s Eve.

Police were called to Princess Road, Mexborough, at around 3.35am on Saturday, following reports the 26-year-old was injured.

A police cordon remained in place until around lunchtime following the incident.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening. No-one else was involved in the incident and police are not seeking anyone in connection with it.”