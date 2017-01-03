This website uses cookies to offer the best possible experience. By continuing to use the site you are agreeing to our usage of cookies. Find out more.

Man suffered stab wounds in New Year's Eve incident

Published date: 03 January 2017 | Published by: Adele Forrest


A MAN was taken to hospital with stab wounds to his arms and stomach in the early hours of New Year’s Eve.

Police were called to Princess Road, Mexborough, at around 3.35am on Saturday, following reports the 26-year-old was injured.

A police cordon remained in place until around lunchtime following the incident.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening. No-one else was involved in the incident and police are not seeking anyone in connection with it.”


